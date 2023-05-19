Target recalls nearly 5 million Threshold candles after severe burns

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2023 at 9:28 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Target is recalling almost 5 million candles over laceration and burn hazards, according to a Thursday notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall impacts Threshold-branded glass jar candles in multiple sizes and various scents. According to the CPSC, Target received 137 reports of the Threshold candles’ jars breaking or cracking during use. Six injuries — which included lacerations and severe burns — were reported. Consumers with the recalled Threshold products should “should immediately stop using” them, Thursday’s notice said. The candles can be returned to any Target store or by mail for a full refund.

