Today is Friday May 19, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Katie Holmes sounds off on a possible Dawson’s Creek reboot: “Today’s world might tarnish it’”

Posted/updated on: May 19, 2023 at 5:30 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Dawson's Creek alum Katie Holmes addressed the possibility of a reboot of the teen drama and she's not completely on board with the idea, for now at least.

“There have been many discussions over the years. We all loved the experience,” Holmes, 44, said during an interview as part of the Kering Women in Motion talks at Cannes Film Festival, according to Variety. “There’s a protection that comes along with the discussion. The show was a time capsule. To put it into today’s world might tarnish it a little bit."

"It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show. To put it into the setting of today’s world, I’m not sure,” she continued.

“We’ve often talked about it,” Holmes added. “For now, we kind of just keeping saying that until there is a real reason to do it, it hasn’t been something where people have said, ‘This is the take on it.'”

Dawson's Creek ran for six seasons on the WB between 1998 and 2003 and made stars out of Holmes and her co-stars James Van Der BeekMichelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson, among others.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC