Groom speaks out after bride killed in accident hours after wedding

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2023 at 6:24 pm

Courtesy of Aric Hutchinson

(CHARLESTON, S.C.) -- A South Carolina groom whose bride was killed on their wedding day by an alleged drunk driver is sharing his story for the first time.

On the night of April 28, a golf cart carrying four people was struck from behind by an alleged drunk driver near Charleston, South Carolina, killing 34-year-old Samantha Miller and critically injuring her new husband, Aric Hutchinson, and two others.

The couple had just celebrated their wedding earlier that day, ABC News reported previously.

Hutchinson spoke to "Good Morning America" in his first interview since the tragic accident that killed his wife, sharing how he's coping with the immense loss after what he says had been a perfect day.

"She was so happy. I mean, planning a wedding, as most people know, is extremely stressful. And she just had a weird, like, calmness that night," said Hutchinson, who added that the wedding and the reception were one of the best nights of his life.

According to a GoFundMe set up by Hutchinson's mother, Hutchinson broke both legs, parts of his face, and his back, and suffered brain bleeds and numerous cuts in the accident. The two others in the golf cart with Hutchinson and Miller suffered injuries including severe road rash and open wounds, according to Charleston ABC affiliate WCIV.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the golf cart, Jamie Komoroski, 25, was arrested and charged with three counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and one count of reckless homicide. Komoroski was allegedly driving 65 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone when the crash happened, according to a police report released by the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety.

Hutchinson said he's not ready to address the driver at this time.

"I can't right now," he said. "I'd like to. I mean, she stole an amazing human being that should not have been taken."

ABC News' Will McDuffie contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

