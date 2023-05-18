Today is Thursday May 18, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Defense attorney: Not all has been revealed about what led to Texas mass shooting

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2023 at 4:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys for the man accused of killing five of his neighbors after storming into their Texas home are suggesting not all has been revealed about what led up to the deadly shooting. They also say the suspect was someone who was generous and well liked. Francisco Oropeza made his initial court appearance Thursday in Coldspring, Texas, following his arrest May 2 after a four-day manhunt. He is facing five charges of murder for the April 28 shooting deaths. His attorneys say it’s too early to know what happened on the night of the killings. A prosecutor called the shooting a “massacre.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC