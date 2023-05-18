Today is Thursday May 18, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Massive Texas dairy farm blaze caused by engine fire in manure hauler

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2023 at 2:24 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DIMMITT (AP) — State investigators determined that a fire and explosion at a dairy farm in the Texas Panhandle that injured one person and killed an estimated 18,000 head of cattle was an accident that started with an engine fire in a manure vacuum truck. A State Fire Marshal investigation report on the April 10 blaze says the driver of the truck tried to put out the fire and several other workers came to help but it quickly spread. The April 24 report said the investigation is closed.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC