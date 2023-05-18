Today is Thursday May 18, 2023
Longview High School to start graduation earlier due to weather

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2023 at 2:15 pm
Longview High School to start graduation earlier due to weatherLONGVIEW – Longview High School moved up their graduation date an hour due to the possibility of severe weather Friday night. On May 19, doors will open at 5 p.m. and commencement will begin at 6 p.m. Doors were previously supposed to open at 6 p.m. with graduation to start at 7:30 p.m. Students are recommended to arrive early and be in the Coliseum no later than 5 p.m. Graduates should park in student parking lots or have parents drop them off in the breezeway before they park. Seating is first-come, first-served. Individual seats or sections of seats cannot be reserved.



