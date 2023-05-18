Today is Thursday May 18, 2023
Skeletal remains discovered near Marshall

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2023 at 8:33 am
Skeletal remains discovered near MarshallMARSHALL — Logging crews discovered human skeletal remains while working in Marshall, according to Harrison County officials and our news partner KETK. On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to a call from workers reporting they had found skeletal remains in the area of Harris Lake Road and Stagecoach Road in Marshall. Officials searched the area and confirmed that the bones were those of a human. The remains were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification’s Laboratory of Forensic Anthropology in Fort Worth. The investigation is ongoing. “I am very proud of our Patrol Deputies, Criminal Investigators, and Crime Scene Investigators for their long hours and commitment to recovering the skeletal remains,” Sheriff BJ Fletcher said.



