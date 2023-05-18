Today is Thursday May 18, 2023
Gabrielle Union seemingly repsonds to criticism over 50/50 financial arrangement with Dwyane Wade

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2023 at 8:08 am
Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabrielle Union is unfazed by online criticism following the revelation about her financial arrangement with husband Dwyane Wade﻿, in which the two split everything evenly.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, Union can be seen happily dancing and sharing a kiss with Wade, captioning the post, "I love when he matches my energy, 50/50 over here," accompanied by a winking-face emoji.

This lighthearted response appears to address the recent backlash she received after discussing their finances in a Bloomberg interview.

During the interview, Union revealed that she and Wade split their expenses equally, prompting a wave of social media reactions. Some suggested that as an actor/producer/entrepreneur, Union should let Wade handle all the financial responsibilities. However, Union made it clear that their household operates on an equitable 50/50 arrangement, even extending financial support to other households.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



