Ferreira sparks Dallas to 2-1 victory over Whitecaps

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored a goal in each half to lead FC Dallas to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Vancouver (3-4-5) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute on an unassisted goal by Pedro Vite, his first netter of the season. It was only the second goal Dallas (6-3-3) has allowed at home in its last nine matches, including the playoffs. Ferreira scored the equalizer in the 37th minute with an assist from Jáder Obrian. Ferreira buried the match-winner in the 54th minute with an assist from Tsiki Ntsabeleng. Ferreira’s two-goal effort leaves him with eight on the season and in a three-way tie for second place with Jordan Morris of the Seattle Sounders and the San Jose Earthquakes’ Cristian Espinoza. Dénis Bouanga of Los Angeles FC entered play with a league-high nine.



