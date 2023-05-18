Tucker’s 2-run single completes 4-run rally in 9th as Astros sweep skidding Cubs, 7-6

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2023 at 6:20 am

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker’s two-run single capped a four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Houston Astros beat the skidding Chicago Cubs 7-6 to complete a three-game sweep. Chicago built a 6-1 lead in the fourth behind two early homers from Seiya Suzuki and one by Christopher Morel. But the Astros roared back late, scoring twice in the eighth before cutting the deficit to one on a two-run homer by Jake Meyers off Keegan Thompson in the ninth. Thompson walked pinch-hitter Mauricio Dubón and was replaced by Brandon Hughes, who was greeted by Jeremy Peña’s double. Hughes intentionally walked Alex Bregman to load the bases. One out later, Tucker lined a game-winning single to center field.

Go Back