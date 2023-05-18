Today is Thursday May 18, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tucker’s 2-run single completes 4-run rally in 9th as Astros sweep skidding Cubs, 7-6

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2023 at 6:20 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker’s two-run single capped a four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Houston Astros beat the skidding Chicago Cubs 7-6 to complete a three-game sweep. Chicago built a 6-1 lead in the fourth behind two early homers from Seiya Suzuki and one by Christopher Morel. But the Astros roared back late, scoring twice in the eighth before cutting the deficit to one on a two-run homer by Jake Meyers off Keegan Thompson in the ninth. Thompson walked pinch-hitter Mauricio Dubón and was replaced by Brandon Hughes, who was greeted by Jeremy Peña’s double. Hughes intentionally walked Alex Bregman to load the bases. One out later, Tucker lined a game-winning single to center field.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC