Texas Legislature OKs ban on gender-affirming care for minors

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2023 at 4:09 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas would soon become the largest state to ban gender-affirming care for minors under a bill now headed to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The bill cleared the GOP-controlled Legislature on Wednesday after a final vote in the Senate over the objections of Democrats. Texas is now poised to join at least 17 other states that have enacted similar bans. Abbott has previously ordered child welfare officials to investigate gender-affirming treatment as abuse. The investigations were later halted by a Texas judge. Every major medical organization has opposed the bans and supported the medical care for minors when administered appropriately.



