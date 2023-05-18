8-year-old girl dies in Border Patrol custody

Posted/updated on: May 18, 2023 at 4:08 am

HARLINGEN (AP) — U.S. authorities say an 8-year-old girl died Wednesday in Border Patrol custody, a rare occurrence that comes as the agency struggles with overcrowding. Customs and Border Protection says the child and her family were being held at a station in Harlingen, Texas, in Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest corridors for illegal crossings. The agency says the girl experienced “a medical emergency” and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died. It did not disclose her nationality or provide additional information about the incident.

Go Back