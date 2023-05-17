Today is Wednesday May 17, 2023
Homeland Security assists local authorities in illegal gambling investigation in East Texas

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2023 at 2:48 pm
Homeland Security assists local authorities in illegal gambling investigation in East TexasTYLER – On Wednesday, several law enforcement organizations worked together in serving search warrants related to a year long investigation involving federal financial crimes. According to our news partner KETK and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, they have been working with the Department of Homeland Security Dallas Investigations Office for the past year on an investigation throughout East Texas involving crimes that include illegal gambling, conspiracy and money laundering. The targets of this investigation have been several individuals and illegal game rooms being run in Upshur County as well as other locations throughout East Texas. The release stated that this is an “ongoing and fluid case.”



