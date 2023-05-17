Today is Wednesday May 17, 2023
Conan sets off on Max travel series ‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2023 at 11:18 am
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Former Late Night host Conan O'Brien has packed his bags for a new Max travel series, the newly rebranded streaming service announced Wednesday. 

Conan O'Brien Must Go is a four-episode series that's currently in production. It "will feature O’Brien visiting new friends he’s met through his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan, where he dives deep with listeners from across the country and the world."

Or as the flame-haired funnyman put it, "My fans around the globe never asked me to visit them, so I did."

tease of the series opens with the Emmy winner, with a long beard and wearing full Viking armor, striding out before an assembly of similarly clad warriors and declaring himself Conan the Red. A few moments later, he admits, "Eh, I have to say, I'm really not feeling it," and drops the act. 

The tease then shows Conan surprising a fan at his home in Norway. The trip also sees him swinging in on a new pal from Thailand, sampling the country's notoriously spicy street food, getting into the ring at a Muay Thai gym and goofing around with locals at his other destinations.

A release date for Conan O'Brien Must Go has yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



