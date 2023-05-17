Grand jury indicts Bryan Kohberger in connection with murder of four University of Idaho students

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2023 at 11:07 am

(NEW YORK) -- Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students late last year, has been indicted by a grand jury.

The multicount indictment includes first-degree murder, the Latah County District Court clerk confirmed to ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

