‘True heroism:’ Biden honors 9 with Medal of Valor

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2023 at 10:01 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two New York Police Department officers ambushed and killed after responding to a 911 call and the rookie cop who took down the gunman are among those honored Wednesday by President Joe Biden with the Medal of Valor, the nation’s highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer. NYPD officer Wilbert Mora and his police partner Jason Rivera were shot Jan. 21, 2022, while responding to a call about a family dispute in a Harlem apartment. A rookie, Sumit Sulan, shot and killed the gunman, ending the deadly encounter moments after it began. Biden also honored officers from Colorado, Ohio and Texas and three members of the FDNY.

