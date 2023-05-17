One-year-old boy accidentally shot by 4-year-old brother in Texas

HOUSTON (ABC) – A 1-year-old boy is expected to survive after he was accidentally shot by his 4-year-old brother at their home in Texas on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The incident occurred inside a house in Sheldon, a suburban neighborhood of northeastern Houston. A preliminary investigation indicates that the 4-year-old boy had found an unsecured pistol at home and unintentionally shot his little brother, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The incident remains under investigation. The children’s father, who declined to give his name or appear on camera, told Houston ABC station KTRK-TV that his 4-year-old son likes to play with toy guns and probably didn’t realize he had gotten hold of a real one. The father said his 7-year-old daughter was also inside the house at the time. The father noted that he was not at home when the shooting happened and the firearm allegedly belongs to a relative staying there. He appeared visibly angry that an adult had left a loaded gun out around his children, according to KTRK.

