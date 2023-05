Tyler paving project underway Wednesday

Posted/updated on: May 17, 2023 at 8:20 am

TYLER — Paving on Donna Drive, Melinda Lane and Elm Street in Tyler is scheduled to begin today and last through the end of the week. The city is asking residents to refrain from parking vehicles on the roadways while the work is done. Drivers can expect traffic delays in the area. Flaggers will be present. Drivers are reminded to obey the signs and flaggers and drive with caution.

