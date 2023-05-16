‘Evil is not going to win,’ survivor of Texas mall shooting says

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2023 at 4:39 pm

McKINNEY (AP) — Irvin Walker was looking for a parking place after dropping off his girlfriend at a Dallas-area mall when he began feeling the gunfire that was hitting his car last week. Walker was hit with bullet fragments in his head, chest, neck and arm. He spoke Tuesday at a Texas hospital where he has been recovering from the May 6 shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets. Eight people were killed that day. The 46-year-old from Louisiana says he has drawn strength from his faith, family, friends and the hospital staff.

