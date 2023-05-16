Texas Oncology to open new Pittsburg cancer center

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2023 at 3:47 pm

PITTSBURG – Texas Oncology is set to open a new location in Pittsburg this July, and close their Mount Pleasant location at the end of June. According to our news partner KETK, the new location will occupy nearly 4,000 square feet of space at 408 Quitman Street with renovations slated to start in late May. When it opens, the Texas Oncology Pittsburg location will have a new infusion suite and four exam rooms that give patients medical oncology and hematology services, chemotherapy and specialty infusion, radiation oncology consultation, access to relevant clinical trials and genetic risk evaluation and testing.

Texas Oncology said that patients in their Pittsburg location will have access to a wide range of care, including innovative radiation therapies like intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), and brachytherapy procedures, all of which are meant to deliver radiation to tumors with greater precision, avoiding healthy tissue. To help guide the diagnosis and administration of treatment with high quality images, they also offer computed tomography and positron emission tomography imaging technologies. Texas Oncology already has cancer centers in Paris, Longview, Canton, Jacksonville, Marshall, Mount Vernon, Palestine, Sulphur Springs and in Tyler, where the new Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute opened last November.

