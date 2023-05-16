Today is Tuesday May 16, 2023
12-year-old Texas boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2023 at 12:15 pm
KEENE (AP) — Police say a 12-year-old boy has been arrested on a murder warrant in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee in Texas. Police in Keene, about 40 miles southwest of Dallas, say 32-year-old Matthew Davis was shot and killed Saturday night as he fought with 20-year-old Angel Gomez in the parking lot of the restaurant. A police news release says the boy was at the restaurant with Gomez and shot Davis several times after taking a gun from Gomez’s vehicle. Police say both Gomez and the boy were later arrested on murder warrants. Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.



