Hoda Kotb says daughter has “a long road to go” after health scare

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2023 at 8:42 am
NBC/Nathan Congleton

While it still hasn't been made public why Today co-host Hoda Kotb's three-year-old daughter Hope was hospitalized in February, her mom says she's still recovering.

As reported, Hoda took a two-week leave of absence to be with her girl after what the journalist called a "really scary" stint in the intensive care unit.

At Monday night's Webby Awards in New York City, where she took home a trophy for her Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast, Hoda gave Page Six an update about Hope.

"She's doing better. There's still a long road to go, but she's doing much better," Hoda said of Hope.

The event's Best Interview/Talk Show Podcast winner added, "We're making great progress. This kid is full of healing light, as I say to her."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



