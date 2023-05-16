Suspect arrested in Gun Barrel homicide

Suspect arrested in Gun Barrel homicidePosted/updated on: May 16, 2023 at 12:13 pm
HENDERSON COUNTY — A man was arrested on Monday for murder in connection to a shooting that left a 25-year-old woman dead near Gun Barrel City on April 21. According to our news partner KETK, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said Chaz White, 32, of Mabank, was arrested after a tactical team came to his home and took him into custody based on arrest and search warrants that were issued. About a week after the shooting, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the shooting that killed a woman, identified as Alexis Garoutte, was believed to be drug-related. “We located methamphetamine, we located heroin and we located a pretty large amount of fentanyl,” Hillhouse said. “We’ve been working on this case ever since.” The sheriff’s office said more arrests could come in connection to their ongoing investigation.