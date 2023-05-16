Suspect arrested in Gun Barrel homicide

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2023 at 12:13 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY — A man was arrested on Monday for murder in connection to a shooting that left a 25-year-old woman dead near Gun Barrel City on April 21. According to our news partner KETK, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said Chaz White, 32, of Mabank, was arrested after a tactical team came to his home and took him into custody based on arrest and search warrants that were issued. About a week after the shooting, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the shooting that killed a woman, identified as Alexis Garoutte, was believed to be drug-related. “We located methamphetamine, we located heroin and we located a pretty large amount of fentanyl,” Hillhouse said. “We’ve been working on this case ever since.” The sheriff’s office said more arrests could come in connection to their ongoing investigation.

Go Back