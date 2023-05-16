Braves blast five 2-run HRs to rout Rangers 12-0 in matchup of 1st-place teams

May 16, 2023

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kevin Pillar and Ronald Acuña Jr. each hit a two-run homer in the second inning, spoiling Cody Bradford’s big league debut as the Atlanta Braves routed the Texas Rangers 12-0 in an interleague matchup of division leaders. Orlando Arcia, Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna also socked two-run shots for the Braves, who hold the top spot in the NL East. Charlie Morton struck out a season-high 10 in 6 2/3 innings to win consecutive starts for the first time this season. Arcia homered in the sixth and Riley in the seventh, both off reliever Cole Ragans as the Braves averted their first five-game losing streak since September 2017. Ozuna’s drive came in the ninth off Rangers reserve catcher Sandy Leon, making his eighth career pitching appearance.

