Today is Tuesday May 16, 2023
Bregman’s homer lifts Astros over Cubs 6-4; Bellinger hurt

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2023 at 6:04 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning to power the Houston Astros to a 6-4 win over the Chicago Cubs. Houston led 4-0 after the first inning, but Christopher Morel slugged a three-run homer as the Cubs tied it by scoring four in the fourth. It was still knotted at 4-4 when Mauricio Dubón singled with two outs in the seventh. Bregman then launched his homer off Michael Fulmer to left to put the Astros on top. Chicago’s Cody Bellinger was injured when he robbed Kyle Tucker of extra bases with an acrobatic catch to end the inning.



