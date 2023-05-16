Megan Fox opens up about body dysmorphia and self-acceptance struggles

Megan Fox is getting deep and personal about her journey towards self-acceptance and body image issues.

In a candid interview with Sports Illustrated, the 37-year-old actress, one of this year's cover models, revealed her battle with body dysmorphia, expressing that she never truly sees herself the way others do.

“There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, ever ever,” she said.

Reflecting on her childhood, Fox shared how her obsession with conforming to societal beauty standards began at a young age.

As for why she had such an awareness of her body as a child, the actress couldn't quite pinpoint the reason, but explained, "It definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even acknowledged."

Fox went on to share that she believes the "journey" to loving herself will be "never-ending" and while she understands physical appearance is the first thing people see, she wishes people noticed something else about her.

"I wish everyone noticed my aura," she said. "Because I have a rainbow Aura and it's special."

Alongside Kim Petras, Martha Stewart, and Brooks Nader, Fox will grace the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, hitting newsstands on May 18th.

