Groups demand officials share information on Texas mall gunman’s motives

Posted/updated on: May 16, 2023 at 4:05 am
DALLAS (AP) — Members of several Texas groups on Monday demanded that authorities quickly acknowledge whether they believe the neo-Nazi who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall over a week ago was racially motivated in choosing his victims. More than a week after the May 6 attack at the Allen Premium Outlets, authorities haven’t released a motive for the attack, and a Texas Department of Public Safety official has said it appeared that 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia targeted the location rather than a specific group of people. But Lily Trieu, interim executive director of Asian Texans for Justice, said many community members who contacted her felt that assessment was “outrageous.”



