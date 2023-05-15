Today is Monday May 15, 2023
Let’s-A Go! ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ coming to digital Tuesday

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2023 at 4:33 pm
Universal

The biggest hit of 2023 so far, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, is coming home to digital platforms for rent or purchase on Tuesday.

Universal's adaptation of the beloved video game franchise stars the voices of Chris Pratt and Charlie Day, respectively, as Mario and his brother Luigi, as well as Jack Black, Seth Rogen and Anya Taylor-Joy, among others.

The film managed to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time globally, with a box office take that continues to grow. After last weekend, it stands at more than $1.2 billion and counting.

