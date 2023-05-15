Today is Monday May 15, 2023
After 4-year probe, Durham report slams FBI for actions in Russia investigation

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2023 at 3:02 pm
Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- In a long-awaited report, special counsel John Durham is slamming the FBI for actions agents took during the 2016 probe scrutinizing then-presidential candidate Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia.

Durham's final report examining the origins of the investigation into former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and its ties to Russia brings to a close a four-year probe that failed to produce any major convictions despite the expectations pushed by Trump and his allies.

The Justice Department and FBI "failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law,” Durham concluded in his report, according to an executive summary reviewed by ABC News.

Durham was tasked in late 2020 by then-Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate the origins of the FBI's "Crossfire Hurricane" probe of the Trump campaign that was launched in July 2016.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

