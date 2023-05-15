Today is Monday May 15, 2023
At least three civilians dead, two cops injured in New Mexico shooting: Police

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2023 at 2:42 pm
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(FARMINGTON, N.M.) -- At least three civilians were killed and two officers were hospitalized after a suspect opened fire in Farmington, New Mexico, before officers shot and killed the alleged gunman, police said Monday.

The Farmington Police Department, New Mexico State Police and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene.

The Farmington Municipal School District issued an alert on its Facebook page stating that Apache and McKinley elementary schools, Central Kitchen and the CATE Center were under lockdown until further notice. Officials said all of the children and staff were safe.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

