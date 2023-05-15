Today is Monday May 15, 2023
Fire breaks out at Marathon refinery in Texas; 1 worker dead

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2023 at 2:19 pm
TEXAS CITY (AP) — A fire at a Marathon Petroleum refinery near Houston caused visible flames and has left at least one worker dead. The company said Monday that the cause of the fire was under investigation. Aerial footage from Houston television stations showed crews trying to put out flames at the Galveston Bay refinery, which is along a stretch of Texas coast that is heavily populated by petrochemical facilities. Neither the company nor authorities immediately said whether anyone else was injured. Fires at refineries in the area are not uncommon. Earlier this month, a fire at a Shell facility in nearby Deer Park sent nine workers to the hospital and caused massive plumes of smoke.



