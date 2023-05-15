Today is Monday May 15, 2023
Mexico says renewed Texas truck inspections at border delaying freight shipments

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2023 at 2:05 pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says renewed Texas truck inspections at the Brownsville-Matamoros crossings have caused delays as long as 27 hours for shipments crossing the border. Mexico’s Economy Department called on Texas Monday to stop the stepped-up inspections, and said Mexico will take up the issue in Trade Facilitation Committee of the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade agreement. The dispute echoes a similar move by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022 that caused massive traffic backups along the border. Abbott has claimed such inspections are meant to stop the smuggling of migrants and drugs, but in 2022 inspectors didn’t report finding any.



