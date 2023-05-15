Today is Monday May 15, 2023
Look like a Queen (Charlotte) on your big day: Allure Bridals announces crossover with the ‘Bridgerton’ universe

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2023 at 12:41 pm
Allure Bridals

A new collaboration between Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland and Allure Bridals will soon let brides walk down the aisle with all the pageantry of Bridgerton

Shonda and her Emmy-winning costume designer, Lyn Paolo, have teamed up with the company for a "collection of bridal gowns inspired by the sumptuous style of the Bridgerverse and by the multifaceted character of Queen Charlotte herself," an announcement reads

The collection will hit the racks at bridal salons all over the world this December, the companies explain, and will range in price from $1,600 to $3,000.

"Drawing from the shows’ opulent aesthetic and the bold, regal fashions of the character of Queen Charlotte, this collaboration brings romance and glamour to modern-day brides," Allure Bridals says. "The collection will showcase a stunning array of bridal gowns, each capturing the essence of Shondaland’s series with intricate lace details, luxurious fabrics, and exquisite embellishments."

Kelly Crum, CEO of Allure Bridals, enthused, "The intricate details, lavish fabrics, and timeless elegance of Queen Charlotte and the ton’s fashion are a perfect fit for our bridal gowns, and we can't wait to unveil this special collection to brides around the world."

Now all you need is your King George III.

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



