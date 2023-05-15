UK, France pledge military aid to Ukraine as Zelenskyy makes unannounced visit

(LONDON) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United Kingdom on Monday for "substantive" talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said ahead of the meeting that his country would supply Ukraine with hundreds of missiles and long-range attack drones.

"I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

UK officials said ahead of Monday's meeting that they'd send hundreds of air defense missiles and long-range attack drones -- with a range of over 200 km -- to Ukraine to aid in the fight against Russia.

"These will all be delivered over the coming months as Ukraine prepares to intensify its resistance to the ongoing Russian invasion," Sunak's office said in a statement.

Zelenskyy's visit to Chequers, the prime minister's country house, came a day after the Ukrainian president made a surprise stop in Paris for talks Sunday night with French President Emmanuel Macron.

France in the coming weeks will send Ukraine "tens of armored vehicles and light tanks including AMX-10RC" and will train Ukrainian troops to use them, Marcon's office said.

"Besides, France is focusing its effort in supporting Ukraine’s air defense capacities in order to defend its population against Russian strikes," the Sunday statement from the Palais de l’Élysée said.

Zelenskyy in February had made another surprise visit to France and the United Kingdom seeking military aid, including advanced Western fighter jets.

