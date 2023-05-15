Today is Monday May 15, 2023
TSA tests facial recognition technology to boost airport security

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2023 at 7:46 am
BALTIMORE (AP) — The agency tasked with securing America’s airports is testing the use of facial recognition technology at a number of airports across the country. The Transportation Safety Administration says the technology is an effort to more accurately identify the millions of passengers traveling through its airports every day and that passengers can opt out. The technology is both checking to make sure the person at the airport matches the ID presented and that the identification is in fact real. It’s currently at 16 airports. Critics have raised concerns about questions of bias in facial recognition technology and possible repercussions for passengers who want to opt out.



