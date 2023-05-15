Today is Monday May 15, 2023
2-time world champion Doyle Brunson, called the Godfather of Poker, dies at 89

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2023 at 7:44 am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Doyle Brunson died Sunday, according to his agent, Brian Balsbaugh. Brunson was 89. He was one of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion. Brunson was called the Godfather of Poker and also was known as “Texas Dolly.” He won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments that is second only to Phil Hellmuth’s 16. He also captured world championships in 1976 and 1977 and was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.



