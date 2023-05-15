Today is Monday May 15, 2023
Texas woman fatally shot by her boyfriend after she got an abortion, police say

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2023 at 7:44 am
DALLAS (AP) — Police say a man who didn’t want his girlfriend to get an abortion fatally shot her during a confrontation in a Dallas parking lot. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Gabriella Gonzalez was with her boyfriend on Wednesday. She had returned from Colorado, where she had gone to get an abortion, the night before. Police say 22-year-old Harold Thompson tried to put her in a chokehold, then shot her in the head. Police believe he was the father of the child and did not want her to get an abortion. As of Friday he was jailed on a murder charge. Court records don’t list an attorney.



