China sentences American citizen to life on spying charge

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2023 at 6:37 am

Rainer Puster / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- An American citizen charged with spying in China has been sentenced to life in prison after it was revealed that he had been held for over two years.

Suzhou Intermediate Court announced the sentence against 78-year-old Liang Chengyun, also known as John Shing-Wan Leung, in a press release on Monday. Leung also held permanent residency in Hong Kong.

He “was found guilty of espionage, sentenced to life imprisonment, deprived of political rights for life, and confiscated personal property of RMB 500,000,” officials said in a statement translated by ABC News.

Leung had been arrested on April 15, 2021, by the Chinese State Security Bureau, an investigation agency similar to the FBI or CIA in the U.S., the court said.

