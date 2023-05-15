Diaz homers, Astros hold off White Sox 4-3

Posted/updated on: May 15, 2023 at 6:25 am

CHICAGO (AP) — Yainer Diaz hit his first major league home run to back rookie Hunter Brown and help the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 for their fourth win in five games. Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run double in the first, advanced on shortstop Tim Anderson’s throwing error and scored on Kyle Tucker’s sacrifice fly as the Astro built an early lead. Luis Robert Jr. homered for the third consecutive game and Jake Burger also went deep for the White Sox, who have lost four of five and seven of 11.

