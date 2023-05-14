Car crash into Longview building, leaves four injured

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2023 at 5:04 pm

LONGVIEW — Four people are in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into a Longview building “at a high rate of speed,” according to our news partner KETK. Authorities said that on Saturdaym May 13, four Longview fire ambulances responded for treatment and transport of the victims. The building’s structural integrity was found “extremely compromised” after the incident, officials said, and the LFD Special Operations Technical Rescue teams worked to prevent further collapse of the building. The total operation took four hours.

