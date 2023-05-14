End of Title 42 hasn’t stopped migrants’ push north to US from across the Americas

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2023 at 5:04 pm

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Confusion has rippled from the U.S.-Mexico border to migrant routes across the Americas, as migrants scramble to understand complex and ever-changing laws. And while Title 42 has come to an end, the crush of migrants headed north has not. From the rolling mountains and jungles in Central America to the tops trains roaring through Mexico, migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, Colombia, Nicaragua, Ecuador and beyond push forward on their journeys. “We’ve already done everything humanly possible to get where we are,” said one Venezuelan migrant, resting in a park near a river dividing Mexico and Guatemala. “Our hands are tied.”

Go Back