Today is Sunday May 14, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Eckroat, Dou, Palmer share third-round lead at Byron Nelson

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2023 at 5:13 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Austin Eckroat and China’s Marty Dou are seeking a first PGA Tour victory as they share the third-round lead at 16 under with Ryan Palmer at the Byron Nelson. Hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler is two shots back after faltering with a bogey on the par-5 18th. The Oklahoma-raised Eckroat shot 8-under 63. Dou had a 64 on his home course at the TPC Craig Ranch. Dou lives in the Dallas area. Palmer’s eagle putt for the outright lead on 18 stopped just short.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC