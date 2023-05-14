Eckroat, Dou, Palmer share third-round lead at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Austin Eckroat and China’s Marty Dou are seeking a first PGA Tour victory as they share the third-round lead at 16 under with Ryan Palmer at the Byron Nelson. Hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler is two shots back after faltering with a bogey on the par-5 18th. The Oklahoma-raised Eckroat shot 8-under 63. Dou had a 64 on his home course at the TPC Craig Ranch. Dou lives in the Dallas area. Palmer’s eagle putt for the outright lead on 18 stopped just short.

