Eberle scores 2 as Kraken outshine Stars 6-3, send series to deciding Game 7

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2023 at 5:09 am

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored twice, Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and two assists, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 to force a deciding Game 7 in their Western Conference semifinal series. Tolvanen’s goal early in the second period gave Seattle a 3-1 lead. Rookie Tye Kartye beat Jake Oettinger with a wrist shot less than three minutes later, and the Kraken withstood several pushes by the Stars to send the series back to Texas. Matty Beniers and Yanni Gourde each added a goal and an assist for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer stopped 20 shots. Mason Marchment, Joe Pavelski and Joel Kiviranta scored for Dallas. Oettinger allowed four goals on 18 shots before he was pulled early in the second period. Game 7 will be Monday night in Dallas.

