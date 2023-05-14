One killed as tornado hits south Texas near the Gulf coast

Posted/updated on: May 14, 2023 at 5:08 am

LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and a curfew was imposed after a powerful tornado tore through a community near the southern tip of Texas on the Gulf coast. The storm struck the unincorporated community of Laguna Heights near South Padre Island at about 4 a.m. Saturday as most people were in their homes asleep. At least 10 others were hospitalized, including two people who were listed in critical condition. Many residents also suffered cuts and bruises. Dozens of homes were damaged and power lines were downed. Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza says 42-year-old Randy Flores died when the tornado struck with wind speeds up to 110 miles per hour.

