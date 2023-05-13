Today is Saturday May 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Suspect arrested after teen killed in Henderson hit-and-run

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2023 at 1:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HENDERSON – One person is in custody after a 14-year-old was killed after being struck by a truck Friday night in Henderson. Henderson police said they responded to a pedestrian crash around 11 p.m. on West Main Street. The truck suspected to be involved in the crash was seen on surveillance footage obtained by authorities. The white flatbed truck with a brush guard is believed to have struck a 14-year-old boy and fled. Officials said the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

After their arrest, the suspect was booked into Rusk County Jail according to our news partner KETK.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC