Today is Saturday May 13, 2023
1 dead after shooting in Harrison County

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2023 at 1:28 pm
1 dead after shooting in Harrison CountyHARRISON COUNTY, Texas – One person is dead after a shooting Friday morning in the Hallsville area. Officials said deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene in the 9000 block of Highway 80 West early Friday morning and found a person who had died from their injuries. Our new partner KETK reports the investigation is ongoing and officials said further information will not be released pending the notification of the next of kin.



