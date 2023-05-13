Census rejecting some big-city complaints of 2020 undercounts

Posted/updated on: May 13, 2023 at 8:20 am

AUSTIN (AP) – Some of America’s largest cities that challenged their 2020 census numbers are hearing back from the U.S. Census Bureau. They’re not all getting what they hoped for. In Memphis, the bureau actually subtracted three people from the official headcount in an initial appeal. The biggest winner among big cities so far is Boston, where the bureau conceded that thousands of college students were missed amid the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Census Bureau has received more than 100 submissions from cities, towns and villages of all sizes. They’re trying to get a bigger piece of federal funding based on population numbers.

Go Back