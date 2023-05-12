Today is Friday May 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


East Texas death row inmate petitions Supreme Court

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2023 at 8:22 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


East Texas death row inmate petitions Supreme Court TYLER – An East Texas death row inmate has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the courts decision in his involvement in the death of his 2 year-old daughter. Robert Roberson took his daughter in January of 2002 to Palestine Regional Medical Center with severe head trauma. He said he found his daughter unresponsive after falling off the bed. Hospital personnel suspected child abuse; shaken baby syndrome. His Daughter, Nikki Curtis died the next day. Roberson was charged in her death. He was convicted and sentenced to death row in 2003.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC