East Texas death row inmate petitions Supreme Court

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2023 at 8:22 pm

TYLER – An East Texas death row inmate has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the courts decision in his involvement in the death of his 2 year-old daughter. Robert Roberson took his daughter in January of 2002 to Palestine Regional Medical Center with severe head trauma. He said he found his daughter unresponsive after falling off the bed. Hospital personnel suspected child abuse; shaken baby syndrome. His Daughter, Nikki Curtis died the next day. Roberson was charged in her death. He was convicted and sentenced to death row in 2003.

