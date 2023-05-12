Today is Friday May 12, 2023
A Texas woman was fatally shot by a boyfriend angry she had an abortion, police say

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2023 at 7:33 pm
DALLAS (AP) — A man angry that his girlfriend had an abortion in another state fatally shot the 26-year-old woman, Dallas police said. Gabriella Gonzalez was with her boyfriend, 22-year-old Harold Thompson, in a Dallas parking lot Wednesday when he tried to put her in a chokehold, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. She had returned from Colorado the night before. “It is believed that the suspect was the father of the child,” the affidavit said. “The suspect did not want (Gonzalez) to get an abortion.” Surveillance video from the parking lot shows Gonzalez “shrugs him off,” police said, and the two continue walking. Thompson then pulls out a gun and shoots Gonzalez in the head. She falls to the ground and Thompson shoots her multiple times before running away, the affidavit said. Thompson was arrested later Wednesday and is being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond. Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.



