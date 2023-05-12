Border appears calm after lifting of pandemic asylum restrictions

Posted/updated on: May 12, 2023 at 7:35 pm

EL PASO (AP) — The border between the U.S. and Mexico was relatively calm Friday, offering few signs of the chaos that was feared following a rush by worried migrants to enter the U.S. before the end of pandemic-related immigration restrictions. Migrants along the border continued to wade into the Rio Grande to take their chances getting into the U.S. The Biden administration has said the revamped system is designed to crack down on illegal crossings and to offer a new legal pathway for migrants who often pay thousands of dollars to smugglers to get them to the border. Migrants are now essentially barred from seeking asylum in the U.S. if they did not first apply online or seek protection in the countries they traveled through.

Go Back